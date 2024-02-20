© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Greek finance minister urged support for ‘dying’ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange:
- "If you care to know what your governments do behind your back in your name, all those crimes against humanity... then you must support Julian Assange because he is dying for your right to know," Yanis Varoufakis said in a video posted on X.