Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire (1995, PC-Engine)

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire (銀河婦警伝説サファイア, "Milky Way Female Police Legend Sapphire") is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by CAProduction and published by Hudson Soft. It was only released in Japan. It was also released as part of the Ginga Ojousama Densetsu Collection.

In the year 2092, time travel is a common thing. Unfortunately, terrorists are using the ability to hide weapons and other resources in the past. In order to combat this, a dedicaated police force is founded. The story follows a group of four police women in their chase after a particularly elusive enemy through various time periods.

You can choose between four characters to play ( Sapphire White, Charotte Syphon, Helena Evangelin and Jasmin Willoung). There is also the option to play co-op with 2 players. Each character has a different ships which differs in terms of size, speed, fire power and fire patterns of the three weapon systems in the game. Some enemies leave behind P symbols which give you one the three weapons, depending on its colour. The symbols change colour over time when not picked up. Picking up the same weapon several time will upgrade it. Once you pick up any weapon, you get two satellites flying next to your ship. The satellites are indestructible and can absorb enemies shots. If you loose a life, you loose your weapon and its upgrades. Some enemies and mid-bosses leave behind bombs. You have a limited supply of bombs which hit everything on screen.