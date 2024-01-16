Silver Jubilee with Chris Duane | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In the video, David Morgan introduces Chris Duane, who wrote a compelling dissertation on silver that greatly influenced Morgan's perspective on the metal. Duane's work, "Silver Bullet Silver Shield," written in 2011, is highlighted as a manifesto that presents silver as a solution to collective financial problems and a counter to the banking power structure.

Morgan and Duane emphasize the importance of investing in physical silver rather than silver ETFs or digital assets. They argue that physical silver represents real wealth and security in times of financial crisis. The discussion also covers the small size of the silver market and the potential impact of increased public interest in silver investment.

The video is a deep dive into the significance of silver in the current financial landscape, focusing on the importance of physical silver ownership and the potential for a shift in the public's investment preferences.

