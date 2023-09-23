© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Sep 22, 2023
Another Covid booster approval using shocking new data has the many turning away for good from the FDA and CDC. Learn the facts about the new COVID-19 shot that was just approved for all Americans over the age of 6 months.
POSTED: September 22, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jxwg6-cdc-approves-covid-booster-despite-alarming-data.html