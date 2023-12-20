Create New Account
EPOCH TV || Texas Clears Way for Mass Arrests of Illegal Immigrants
EPOCH TV || Crossroads with Joshua Philipp | Texas Clears Way for Mass Arrests of Illegal Immigrants


Texas is leading a challenge to the federal government on its response to mass illegal immigration. This includes a plan to complete the construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall, as well as a new policy that could allow the state to deport illegal immigrants, while also charging them with state crimes.


The policy will likely run into legal challenges but could also set a new standard for border security across the United States.


