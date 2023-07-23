ET Contacts from Out of this World! PAO & Cosmic Awareness -- Mt. Shasta miracle healings!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Colleen from the Planetary Activation Organization (PAO) that was originally started by Sheldon Nidle over a dozen years ago. Sheldon is the author of You Are Becoming a Galactic Human, and was instrumental in raising consciousness in preparing humanity for the Ascension. See: www.paoweb.com His interview is followed by a description of the miracles people recently received at Mt. Shasta in Northern California, and an interview with Vikki T of the Cosmic Awareness Organization in Olympia, Washington -- see: www.cosmicawareness.org I hope you can all listen to this amazing and Out of this World Radio Show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com