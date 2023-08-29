(Video #2) Shocking video evidence impossible (without DEWs) melted car. from the Hawaii Real Estate channel on YouTube. Original video here: (download while you still can and share!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9L9WvlCli0&t=1670s





Keep this channel on the air, support at:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html

or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





923. Maui Impossible Melted Car! (Car 2) (8-27-2023)





Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy



