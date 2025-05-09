BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THEY ARE CHIPPING HUMANITY -- Jesse Beltran
What is happening
What is happening
219 views • 4 months ago

Protect Your Retirement W/ a PHYSICAL Gold IRA

https://www.sgtreportgold.com/

CALL( 877) 646-5347 - Noble Gold is Who I Trust


Researcher and activist Jesse Beltran from MindNexusLive.com joins me to share his disturbing deep research which suggests that Americans from all walks of life, citizens, military and inmates are being chipped without their knowledge or consent under Section 3024 of the Cures Act. Welcome to the internet of things where you are no longer classified as "human" and you will be tracked and traced against your will.


Sign the petition to end this evil madness:

Stop Non-Consensual Human Testing—Repeal Section 3024 of the Cures Act

https://tinyurl.com/3ax3pc73


emfsgt reportvaccinerfidnanochipschippingpfizerplandemicgraphenejesse beltranchipping humanity
