THEY ARE CHIPPING HUMANITY -- Jesse Beltran

Researcher and activist Jesse Beltran from MindNexusLive.com joins me to share his disturbing deep research which suggests that Americans from all walks of life, citizens, military and inmates are being chipped without their knowledge or consent under Section 3024 of the Cures Act. Welcome to the internet of things where you are no longer classified as "human" and you will be tracked and traced against your will.
Sign the petition to end this evil madness:
Stop Non-Consensual Human Testing—Repeal Section 3024 of the Cures Act
