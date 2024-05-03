🧠💥 Breaking The Brain's Circuitry: The Vicious Cycle Of Addiction 💔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know? Addiction disrupts the brain's normal wiring, turning it against you 😔
🤝 Let’s join with Susan Bartz Herrick a retired professor at UNC-Fayetteville, St. Andrews University, and Methodist University as she unveils how It hijacks pleasure circuits, driving an insatiable desire for more. 🕵️💊
👩 she explains, meanwhile emotional danger signals soar, fueling anxiety and stress in the absence of substance use. 🚨 💔
😱 This cycle often leads to increased drug or alcohol consumption to escape negative feelings, rather than for pleasure. 😢
🗣️ Learn more about the impact of addiction and how to break free. 💪🚫
🎧 Click the link in our bio or description above to hear the full conversation✨ 🎬