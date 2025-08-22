Cold Springs Road: An Awesome Adventure

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video displays the photographs that I recently took while going on a Sunday drive with my son, Christopher, on Cold Springs Road in Converse County, Wyoming. This route offers magnificent views of the Laramie Peak Range, with open vistas in-between the mountain peaks. Our destination was the La Prele Ranger Station, built in the 1930's by Civilian Conservation Crews. These log cabins represent relics in a forgotten era. I was reminded of the importance of taking time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. The mellow background music creates a peaceful mood to enhance this Nature Photography video.