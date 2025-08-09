© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protests in Moldova enter third day demanding release of jailed Gagauzia leader Gutsul
Yevgenia Gutsul, elected leader of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region in May 2023 with 52.36% support, faces politically motivated charges related to alleged illegal financing of the banned Shor party.
She advocates for closer ties with Russia and opposes Moldova’s EU integration.