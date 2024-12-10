FULL City of London growth religion & BlackRock War on Family Farms;; Evidence MI6 Poisoned Skripals

– Inheritance tax on farms. Farms Not Factories film of farmer’s march in London – farmers say why they’re protesting.

– Worshipping ‘Growth’ with which the City of London Corporation, Lord Mayor Alasdair King and the WEF, in collaboration with the King and all others on the establishment gravy train are killing democracy and the nation’s people.

– Private Equity firms can make a lot more profit per acre from land than family farmers – therefore government gets more in tax from them and is encouraging WEF institutions to take over and and farmers to sell up

– City of London Lord Mayor’s secretive livery companies, which have lost almost all links to the trades they profess, become hiding places for covens of avaricious, Freemasons, and organised crime?

– Boycott of Arla milk products – food additive Bovaer that lessens methane from cows. George Monbiot on dangers coming from climate change.

– Dr. Tanya Haj Hassan, a pediatric intensive care doctor with Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), shared a harrowing account of her experiences working in Gaza

– Ben Trowell and Hassina Palestina from Bristol Palestine Alliance (BPA) join Tony and Martin. Genocide in Gaza.

– Tony Greenstein on being charged for supporting Hamas, the Al Nusra front taking over in Syria, freedom fighters or terrorists?

– Amnesty International investigation concludes Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

– North Gaza Death Marches just like the 1838 Cherokee ‘Trail of Tears’ where 4,000 Native Americans died on Andrew Jackson’s forced march.

– PanAm Flight 103 Lockerbie bomb was planted by CIA officers, to kill DIA officers on plane who knew CIA were dealing hard drugs to fund black-ops jihadists

– President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law ‘I knew the risks – that I could be shot’: The South Koreans who stood up to president’s martial law order

– Iran and Trump – Will Trump rejected the idea of US-driven regime change in Tehran, he remarked: I would like to see Iran be very successful. The only thing is, they can’t have a nuclear weapon.

– Peter Ford, former UK Ambassador for Syria, on the situation in Syria now. 'The Syrian Taliban are off the reservation'.

– US Offered To Withdraw Troops From Syria in Exchange for Assad Cutting Ties With Iran Officials told The New York Times that Israeli airstrikes and offers from the US were part of a ‘two-pronged approach’ to pressure Assad

– Tucker Carlson interviews Sergei Lavrov on Syria. Will Russia lose Syria? The elephant in the room is … CentCom. We’re on the brink of global war.

– Craig Murray reveals evidence MI6’s Pablo Miller poisoned the Skripals in Zizi’s Salisbury

– ‘Deny’, ‘delay’, ‘depose’: Words found on cartidges - eerily echo the title of Jay M. Feinman’s book



