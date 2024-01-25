Create New Account
A WARNING FOR PREGNANT WOMEN ABOUT THE RSV VACCINE
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/a-warning-for-pregnant-women-about-the-rsv-vaccine/

Del takes a deep dive on the newly approved RSV vaccine’s side effects on pregnant women. Using data straight from ABRYSVO’s own box insert for data, he highlights the increased risk of preterm birth and buffer ingredients such as polysorbate 80 and residual DNA from host cell proteins from Chinese hamster cell lines. Does this sound safe to you?

POSTED: January 19, 2024

