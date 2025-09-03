Will The Rapture Happen On The Feast Of Trumpets Sept 23, 2025?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonathan Cahn On Whether The Rapture Will Happen On The Feast Of Trumpets Sept 23, 2025?
With the idea going viral that the Rapture will take place on the Feast of Trumpets this year, Jonathan Cahn was asked to give his response. What does he think? Will it happen this September?
