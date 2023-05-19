Tonic Trouble (1999, N64)

Tonic Trouble is a 3D-platformer developed and published by French company Ubi Soft (now Ubisoft). It was only released in North America and Europe. The game was also released for PC. There is a Game Boy Colour game of the same name, but it is not the same game, as it's a 2D platformer with different levels.

The game stars Ed, an alien janitor who cleans up space. On day, when Ed cleans a storage room with space oddities in his ship. He encounters a bug and chases after it. Ed is exhausted from the hunt and grabs a can with an unidentified liquid from the shelve. Without considering, he drinks from the can. The liquid causes him to vomit, and he drops the can, which then drops from the ship and falls down on a nearby planet. The liquid from the can causes both animals and plant life to mutate into monsters. A viking picks up the can and drinks the remaining liquid, which causes him to mutate into a powerful villain bent on conquering the world. Naturally, Ed now has to clean up the mess he has caused.