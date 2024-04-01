Biden’s Easter/Trans Day of Visibility Fiasco EXPLAINED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Apr 1, 2024
President Biden recently declared March 31, 2024 — Easter Sunday — as “Transgender Day of Visibility” and many Christians were furious. But did he really try to erase Easter? Should Christians be offended? Couldn’t Biden have just skipped this made-up holiday? Glenn explains what happened and describes why he believes Jesus wasn’t surprised by any of this. Plus, Glenn and Stu try their best to name all 28 LGBTQ “holidays” on the calendar.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZHlG5Y7YFw