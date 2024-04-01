BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden’s Easter/Trans Day of Visibility Fiasco EXPLAINED
High Hopes
High Hopes
48 views • 04/01/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 1, 2024


President Biden recently declared March 31, 2024 — Easter Sunday — as “Transgender Day of Visibility” and many Christians were furious. But did he really try to erase Easter? Should Christians be offended? Couldn’t Biden have just skipped this made-up holiday? Glenn explains what happened and describes why he believes Jesus wasn’t surprised by any of this. Plus, Glenn and Stu try their best to name all 28 LGBTQ “holidays” on the calendar.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZHlG5Y7YFw

Keywords
presidenteasterbidenlgbtqglenn becktransholidaysfiascoday of visibility
