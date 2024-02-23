BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
✂️ Trimming Tales: Taming The Vigorous Fig Tree 🌳
63 views • 02/23/2024

🤝 Join with steven biggs as he shares insights on managing fig trees with ease. 🌱

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3TINmYC

🌳 He said that the fig tree's resilience allows for root pruning without fuss. 🌱

💪 Imagining tipping over the tree after trimming roots illustrates the control achieved. Root pruning slows top growth, ideal for maintaining manageable tree size, especially in colder climates. 🌨️

✨ Keep fig trees 6 to 8 ft tall for ease of management. 🌱

🎨 Embrace the art of fig tree care 🌳

⚡️ Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🚀

