Who Rules Above President and King? 12/13/2024

Today we go all the way back to Exodus to Moses and the Golden Calf. Pastor Stan also shares how Moloch and Baal worshippers rule the world today.
00:00 Egyptian Cows
03:03 Exodus
07:44 How Moloch Baal Started
10:27 How Did Moloch Worship Begin
12:46 Tree and Cow Worship Today
