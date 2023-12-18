Create New Account
Long Personal Prayer Pt 1
KC-Sunbeam
Pt 1 of 3: I've typed out a long prayer which I read on camera. It covers many important subjects pertaining to modern life. Pray along with me if you'd like.  Parts 2-3 are necessary to complete this prayer. 

godevilforgivenesssinsuicidedreamsprayercapitalismpeaceprayinghopeguidancegamblingthe creatorappealself worthsocial isolationcrying out to godbeggingpleadingwisheshopingwishingappealingentreating

