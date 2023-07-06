BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Del BigTree - Episode 326 SYSTEMATIC FAILURE
High Hopes
High Hopes
249 views • 07/06/2023

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Jun 29, 2023


Jefferey Jaxen reports on the fall of Mainstream Media, and the push for Digital IDs in the US and abroad takes a new turn we predicted years ago!; Then, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., presents the damning facts of America’s systematic failure to uphold its federally mandated duty to the public to assure vaccine safety, in a presentation you’ll never forget.


Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x0bhf-episode-326-systemic-failure.html

Keywords
usunited statesjefferey jaxendel bigtreehighwireicanattorneyvaccine safetydigital idsystematic failureaaron sirifall of mainstream mediapush for digital idsfederally mandated duty
