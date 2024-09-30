Mike Adams Sermon 063 - God's comets DEFEAT the Devil, the Beast and the Anti-Christ sorcerer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Revelation 19: Introduction and Context (0:00)
- God's Judgment and Comets (3:03)
- Comets as Divine Weapons (6:17)
- Cometary Fragments and Their Impact (9:38)
- The Wine Press of God's Wrath (17:17)
- The Beast and the False Prophet (24:38)
- Satan's Binding and Release (31:00)
- The Great White Throne and Final Judgment (35:29)
