The Fall of Atlantis & Astral Parasite Attachments | EP. 5

Atlantis was a beautiful civilization that existed thousands of years ago. But darkness managed to infiltrate into that society which led to its tragic collapse.

In this episode, I share my understanding of what caused the fall of Atlantis and how we are still dealing with the aftermath of that disaster today. I present some new ideas as possible solutions to those problems and talk about the spiritual lesson we need to master collectively if we want to create a different outcome for ourselves this time around.



𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

02:57 The Fall of Atlantis

07:09 Signs of Having Astral Parasites

09:36 3 Ways You Can Catch Astral Parasites

15:44 Learning Healing Work from Spirit

17:44 Atlantean Healing Arts & Spiritual Technology

20:22 Medicine of the Future: Combining Ancient Ways with Modern Ideas

26:38 Are We Repeating the History of Atlantis?

29:15 Healing the Present to Change the Past

33:42 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

Open your eyes to a whole new world and start seeing the truth to heal. This podcast explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and bioenergetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, science and more!

