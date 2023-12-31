End Times Countdown: The Dome of the Rock will be replaced by the Third Temple #mountmoriah #temple

Why the location of the Dome of the Rock is the same location as Solomon's Temple, the 2nd Temple, and Herod's Temple. When we see an agreement made by leaders to use the location of the Dome of the Rock to rebuild the Third Temple, then we know that the end is very close.





Revelation 11:1-2 And there was given me a reed like unto a rod: and the angel stood, saying, Rise, and measure the temple of God, and the altar, and them that worship therein. But the court which is without the temple leave out, and measure it not; for it is given unto the Gentiles: and the holy city shall they tread under foot forty and two months.





Daniel 7:26-27 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself: and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined. And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.









For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/