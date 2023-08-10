California Offered Tax Credits to Illegal Chinese Bio-Lab Near Fresno

Troubling new information has been revealed about the Chinese bio-lab discovered in California, including substantial tax credits offered by the Gavin Newsom administration in Sacramento. Gov. Newsom is not the only American politician who has a cozy relationship with Chinese communists. Bank records were released today that show the Biden family collected $20 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/9/23





