CANADA KILLS CHILDREN IN HOSPITALS

MAIDS stands for medical assistance in dying. The Canadian government knows that it has completely imploded its Healthcare System so the only way to deal with sick children, the poor, the mentally ill, the homeless and the elderly is to kill them. They market it as some kind of good thing where it's a painless death but it doesn't change the fact that hospitals have now turned into murder wards.

This is the exact same thing that happened under the Third Reich so yes I will make the comparison between the current liberal government, the medical establishment in Canada and the Nazis. This is not of any benefit to mankind this is only a benefit to a corrupt government that can't curb its spending.

