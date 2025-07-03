© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Severe Windstorm Knocks Down Nearly 50 Power Poles in Las Vegas | Repair Efforts Underway
A severe windstorm hit Las Vegas, causing nearly 50 power poles to fall, especially in the Tropicana area. Utility crews are working tirelessly to restore power amid ongoing severe weather warnings. Watch for updates on damage, repair progress, and safety advisories. Subscribe to News Plus Globe for real-time news and alerts.
