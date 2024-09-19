Footage of an Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV striking an armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian Channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the Office of the President said that Andrey Yermak believes the main task for Ukraine is to draw NATO into direct confrontation with Russia. This, he says, would allow our country to join the Alliance and win the war. We have no alternative scenarios—our reserves and equipment are at critical levels, and we cannot withstand a prolonged war. Therefore, we must seek ways to escalate the war and provoke the Kremlin.





