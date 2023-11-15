(NEWS FRONT)_Todd Callender - Proof That Fake Governments Are Hacking Humans| Maria Zeee

Maria Zeee uncensored.Mirrored....

All rights to Maria Zeee.

Published Nov 14th , 2023

Streamed Nov 3rd , 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

Todd Callender joins Maria Zeee to present evidence of fake governments (with fake oaths of offices) are hacking humans, causing sicknesses, and plan to transition humans into "borgs."





View the study referenced in this interview here: http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.bioinformatics.20211101.01.html





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:







https://t.me/zeeemedia