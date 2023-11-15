BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(NEWS FRONT)_Todd Callender - Proof That Fake Governments Are Hacking Humans| Maria Zeee
Ezekiel34
Ezekiel34
93 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
240 views • 11/15/2023

Maria Zeee uncensored.Mirrored....

All rights to Maria Zeee.

Published Nov 14th , 2023

Streamed Nov 3rd , 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

Todd Callender joins Maria Zeee to present evidence of fake governments (with fake oaths of offices) are hacking humans, causing sicknesses, and plan to transition humans into "borgs."


View the study referenced in this interview here: http://article.sapub.org/10.5923.j.bioinformatics.20211101.01.html


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII 


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com 


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia 

Keywords
newstranshumanismtrending newshacking humanshomoborgenesiswireless body area networkborgsbiofield iotinternet of bio-things synthetic biology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy