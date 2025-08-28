BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Christian Apollonian & Brian Ruhe Christianity, Philosophy, and the Non-Historical Jesus
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
3 weeks ago

Brian Ruhe hosts a deep philosophical discussion with Christian Apollonian on Aug. 13, 2025 on one of the most provocative questions in religion: Did Jesus actually exist as a historical figure?


Apollonian, a Christian thinker, argues that Jesus symbolizes eternal truth and the rational foundation of Christianity, even if he is not seen as a literal historical figure. Brian contrasts this with his Buddhist worldview, sharing why he believes Jesus never existed historically, while also drawing from his own experiences of persecution and activism.


The two discuss:

• Christianity as philosophy vs. religion

• Good and evil as objective or subjective realities

• The role of truth and honesty in spiritual life

• Personal stories, including their mutual friend “Mr. 32” and his persecution complex

• Reflections on compassion, rationality, and the impact of spiritual beliefs

The dialogue balances sharp debate with personal anecdotes (including Brian’s cat, Happy!) to highlight how differing worldviews shape human experience.


Apollonian's playlist of videos is at: https://old.bitchute.com/playlist/JmjCWCfk5sqd/


Read Brian Ruhe's ET Hypothesis and Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/


🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🔹 30 Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home


💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

christjesuschristianityhistorical jesus
