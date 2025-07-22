Altered Beast (2005, Playstation 2)

Altered Beast (known as Juuouki - Project Altered Beast in Japan, Korea and the rest of Asia) is a beat'em up developed and published by Sega. It was released in Europe, Australia and Asia, yet not in North America. A North American release was planned, but got cancelled. The game was initially being developed for Dreamcast, hen switched to PS2.



The game is a reboot of the 1988 game Altered Beast. Unlike the original game, this Altered Beast is not set in a world inspired by Graeco-Roman mythology, but a near future. You play a soldier who has been genetically modified and can transform into various beast once he has swallowed a chip with the beast's information. You wake up with amnesia after the helicopter which was supposed to bring you to the location of your mission has crash-landed. You soon notice that the environment you landed in is populated by hideous monsters. While you try to survive and obtain more chips for more transformations, you also get more information on your identity and the details of your mission.

