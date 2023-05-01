Friday Night Bible Study 04/28/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to our
Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would
love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join
us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.
Bible Chapters: King James Bible, John Chapters 8-9
Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church