The immunological properties of snake venoms
Karine Savard
151 views • 05/24/2023

Synthetic snake venoms are made in mass quantity worldwide to poison people. They can be injected, sprayed or put in water and food. 

This is the protocol when "bitten by a snake"

1. Ingest/put urine on the bite

2. Take nicotinamide or apply a nicotine patch

3. Take glutathione and/or the precursor NAC

4. In case of neurological damage, adopt an all meat diet with intermittent fasting untill you get well

5. In extreme cases, a bone marrow transplant might be required

6. If still sick, check for e-coli or other microbiome imbalances that can multiply snake venom in the body. 

For more info on snake venoms, watch Bryan Ardis his videos

https://www.brighteon.com/6281dfc9-5623-451a-bb39-8b1da8924769

For more info on urotherapy, watch dr. Group his info. 

https://www.brighteon.com/4d94c8e9-3a97-4644-ae5d-fd1723582249 

Wish you all to be healthy, strong and thriving! Knowledge is power! 

🙏🌻🌞

Keywords
microbiomeneurotoxicecolinicotinamideantidoteurotherapysnake venomshematoxicthe body as poison factory
