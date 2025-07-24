BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Police violently beat a man for "No headlights during the daytime"
America at War
America at War
149 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 month ago

Brian at here's the deal with some Jeff Gray clips thrown in
Sheriff TK Waters attempts to justify beating a man so violently that you broke out his tooth and caused a wound requiring 9 stitches

I'm sorry, but you will never justify that criminality to me! That is pure evil

These are "The Thin Blue Line GANG" bullies. They bully and extort your hard earned cash from you. And we are supposed to to "appreciate" this!

It's intolerable behavior
No civilized society would accept this

Apparently ours is too brainwashed to resist it. They "support" their captor

No difference in the blue coats and the red coats..... They BOTH gotta go!

Keywords
constitutionevilmoneycongresspolicegovernmentcourtlawbankphotographycorporationadmiralty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy