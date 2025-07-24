Police violently beat a man for "No headlights during the daytime"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian at here's the deal with some Jeff Gray clips thrown in
Sheriff TK Waters attempts to justify beating a man so violently that you broke out his tooth and caused a wound requiring 9 stitches
I'm sorry, but you will never justify that criminality to me! That is pure evil
These are "The Thin Blue Line GANG" bullies. They bully and extort your hard earned cash from you. And we are supposed to to "appreciate" this!
It's intolerable behavior
No civilized society would accept this
Apparently ours is too brainwashed to resist it. They "support" their captor
No difference in the blue coats and the red coats..... They BOTH gotta go!