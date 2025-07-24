Police violently beat a man for "No headlights during the daytime"

Brian at here's the deal with some Jeff Gray clips thrown in

Sheriff TK Waters attempts to justify beating a man so violently that you broke out his tooth and caused a wound requiring 9 stitches

I'm sorry, but you will never justify that criminality to me! That is pure evil

These are "The Thin Blue Line GANG" bullies. They bully and extort your hard earned cash from you. And we are supposed to to "appreciate" this!

It's intolerable behavior

No civilized society would accept this

Apparently ours is too brainwashed to resist it. They "support" their captor

No difference in the blue coats and the red coats..... They BOTH gotta go!