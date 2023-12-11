The Alex Jones Show 11/12/23

Nov 12, 2023banned.video





Sunday Live: MSM Claims Trump is Planning to Establish Dictatorship Complete With Mass Arrests & Detention Camps — Alex Jones Breaks It All Down - FULL SHOW - 11/12/2023





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show





https://banned.video/watch?id=6551885f668ba733e3f7d58c





Alex Jones will also do a deep dive on the social credit score prison planet that globalists almost completed with live time surveillance, censorship and kill switches in everything from pace makers to air conditioners and cars while cutting off the energy and food supply, triggering a forced global collapse that will kill 7 billion people.





We'll also discuss Israel and the Biden regime's rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza and the major uprisings across the world sparked by the Third World invasion by the West.





