© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR DISMANTLES STATE OF ISRAEL - Forget about Israel's "right to exist (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29319?single)", seasoned U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman argues that Tel Aviv might NOT even DESERVE TO EXIST (00:31 video above) after murdering +30,000 Palestinians in the most barbaric ways (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/34659) since start of ongoing genocide,
The argument is that Israel is a strategic asset, but I never heard anyone describe what it does for us besides getting us in trouble.
The question they pose is does Israel have a right to exist? I think that question is being replaced now by much of the world by does Israel deserve to exist? - Freeman.