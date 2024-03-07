FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR DISMANTLES STATE OF ISRAEL - Forget about Israel's "right to exist (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29319?single)", seasoned U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman argues that Tel Aviv might NOT even DESERVE TO EXIST (00:31 video above) after murdering +30,000 Palestinians in the most barbaric ways (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/34659) since start of ongoing genocide,





The argument is that Israel is a strategic asset, but I never heard anyone describe what it does for us besides getting us in trouble.





The question they pose is does Israel have a right to exist? I think that question is being replaced now by much of the world by does Israel deserve to exist? - Freeman.