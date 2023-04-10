Look up have you seen any UFOs lately?





Send me your UFO footage, you gotta have some!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiCEg-O7Tww

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tmIQmUDVtY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wGYnKVG2gI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pvq6GHispE8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67tKNEsJjTI







