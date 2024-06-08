The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 26A The Founder of Israel

Moses was quite possibly the greatest man to ever live, second only to Jesus, who was both God and man. Moses was conceived with a death sentence over his head because of Pharaoh's decree to kill all male Hebrew babies; yet God chose him to be the man that would free the children of Israel from slavery, take them into an uninhabitable desert and forge them into a law based nation.

God prepared Moses for this gigantic task by educating him in royal palace of Egypt where he learned to govern as a political leader, set up a court system, feed the people and the training of an army. Then he spent another forty years in the desert under the guidance of Jethro, who taught him the story of the creation, the events that took place before the flood and the chronicles of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

The resulting five books which begin the Old Testament are the basis for the New Testament and the foundation of law in western nations. Moses' life is positive example what God will do with a man who gives himself up wholly to Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1383.pdf

RLJ-1383 -- FEBRUARY 24, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm