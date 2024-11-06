Predictive Programming At It's Best...

.... Sesame Street. Lesson of the day: What exactly is the "fiction" section in a library? "Fiction means, it's a made up story". The camera then zooms in on the fiction section of the library, showing the fiction sign, and on top of that sign.... is a globe, and a space rocket. Absolutely. Perfectly representing the fact that the globe and space, are just made up stories, they are indeed, fiction.

This is meant to subconsciously get the world ready for the truth to be revealed someday. Amazing, and true. Some of these predictive programming things come out way before the truth comes out, so we can't say how long it'll be, but they are laying the ground work. So what... are you personally going to be one of the last one's to find out about this?.... are you going to be one of the last one's to know... along with Democrat voters no doubt, and retards, or what? Best do your due diligence already... you ain't getting any younger. Chop chop.