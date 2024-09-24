Guy Rosbrook's footage

"If you're gonna do a terrorist thing, you pick not only a high profile target, but then you wait for people to congregate in areas. That's when you strike again." - Guy





-------





This unparalleled video was taken across the street from the WTC on the 35th floor of the Millennium Hilton Hotel. It best illustrates the desperate reality of those people trapped high in the towers.





I will post some interviews of them to provide further context over the next couple days... then we will move on to a few collapse recordings.