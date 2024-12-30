Judgments Still Coming! Multiple Wars and Pandemics on the Horizon - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-12-29: Some Now Perceive A Time Of Reprieve But It’s To Deceive " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD addresses the perception on the part of many, particularly here in America, that we have a reprieve, when it’s all actually meant to deceive.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- Times of Israel, Report: Iran eyeing air corridor to Hezbollah in place of Syria land route

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/report-iran-eyeing-air-corridor-to-hezbollah-in-place-of-syria-land-route

- MSN, Disease X’ Outbreak Widens as UN Sends Health Team to Congo

https://www.msn.com/en-us/science/general/ar-AA1vuxL8

- Fox News, Governor Newsom declares state of emergency in California due to bird flu

https://www.foxnews.com/health/governor-newsom-declares-state-emergency-california-due-bird-flu

- Daily Mall, Doctors warn get ready for 'quad-demic' as four viral infections soar

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/doctors-warn-get-ready-for-quad-demic-as-four-viral-infections-soar/ar-AA1vUbKM

- NIH, Blockchain for decentralized multi-drone to combat COVID-19 and future pandemics: Framework and proposed solutions

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8250069

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!