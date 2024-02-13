Countering Cultural Corruption I The Sentinel Report Ep. 34

Uncover the hidden threats to our children's innocence and the corrosive agendas infiltrating our schools as I, Alex Newman, delve into these critical issues with the passionate mother and YouTuber Elana Barbara. Stand with us on the frontlines as we expose the unsettling truth behind the sexualization of kids in educational materials and the broader implications this has for our families and faith. Our discussion is not one of despair, but a call to vigilance, equipping you with the knowledge needed to protect the youngest among us.

When the sanctity of childhood is under siege, where do we turn? Elana Barbara brings to light the disturbing reality captured in her documentary "American Groomer," detailing how graphic novels and classroom resources are being weaponized against our children's purity. We'll navigate through the murky waters of the legal landscape surrounding these educational materials and uncover the subtle, yet pervasive, encroachment of adult content into even the most conservative communities. This episode is a rallying cry for parents and caregivers to document and fight back against these encroachments on innocence.