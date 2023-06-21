BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. McCullough: I think the greatest harm is direct deception about the safety of the Covid vaccine
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
18 views • 06/21/2023

Dr. McCullough: I think the greatest harm is direct deception about the safety of the Covid vaccine. Pfizer knows that many people die in the first 90 days after vaccination. Still, our government does not recognize what has happened and the facts about the massive number of injuries, disabilities, and deaths directly caused by the COVID-19 vaccine!


麦卡洛博士：我认为最大的危害是针对新冠疫苗安全性的直接欺骗，辉瑞公司知道在接种疫苗后的第一个90天就有大量的人死亡，然而我们的政府没有承认已经发生的和直接因新冠疫苗导致的大量伤害、残疾和死亡的事实！


 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #盘古翻译部

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
