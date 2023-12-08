BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's Absolutely INSANE! Polish Mercenaries Started Using Mass Shootings of Ukrainian Soldiers!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
365 views • 12/08/2023

Sitting in warm houses and looking at the screens of your smartphones and computers, you will never be able to imagine what kind of Hell is actually happening on the battlefield right now. Even war correspondents with strong nerves cannot stand this cruel spectacle. And judging by the news that regularly comes from the front, the culmination of this war is rapidly approaching. And the scariest thing is that as the end approaches, the cruelty and bloodlust of the side that is losing in this conflict is only growing. So a few hours ago, the deputy commander of the 1st rifle company of the Russian Armed Forces with the call sign 'KUPOL' reported shocking news...........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
ukrainepolish mercenarieskupol
