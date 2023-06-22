REVELATION REDPILL Wed Ep18 When Was the Book of Revelation Written!? It Changes Everything!

Dating the book of Revelation is key to understanding Biblical end-times prophesy. If John wrote his radical expository from the Isle of Patmos after the fall of Jerusalem in AD 70 then the view that his prophetic words still need fulfillment has some teeth. However, if John wrote this letter to the 7 churches before AD 70, around 64- 66 AD, then the Fall of Jerusalem and destruction of the Temple fits almost perfectly into the Apocalyptic world John visualizes in his letter. We will take a deep dive into the fascinating internal clues- those within the book of Revelation itself, and external clues- other letters, books, historical facts, and see where they lead us. We will also examine what the early church fathers thought about the dating of the book of Revelation. Come on a Biblical and historical journey with us; you won't be disappointed you did! With Special Guest: Pastor Jason HeydingerRead More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-wed-ep-18/

Follow along with Leah's Blog: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/09/7-revelation-red-pill-when-was-book-of.html





