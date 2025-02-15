© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientists discover worlds largest underground thermal lake in Albania Liqeni Nentoke ne shqiperi
Video from February 8, 2025, on YouTube, at (Pressplay Media AI.)
Here's an Albanian article in English about it.
https://euronews.al/en/rare-discovery-worlds-largest-underground-thermal-lake-found-in-albania/