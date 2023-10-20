BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What REALLY Caused Israeli's Catastrophic Intelligence Failure | PATRICK BYRNE
77 views • 10/20/2023

PATRICK BYRNE: The MSM has the what and the why, but not the how. Let me tell you what really caused this catastrophic failure in Israeli intelligence last Saturday.As my regulars are aware, I have spent some time this year in Israel, in the technology and start-up community, pursuing a couple of blockchain investments. in that capacity, I have come to learn a thing or two about the Israeli cyber-warfare community and its political discontents.


Tune in here to hear me describe political events in that community over the last 2+ years, and how the real blame for this intelligence catastrophe should be placed with the machinations of the Biden Regime, and in particular, SoS Anthony Blinken, DNI Avril Haines, and Dan Shapiro.


FOR ADDITIONAL READING


https://www.ft.com/content/11cb394d-a13e-4826-b580-823b9367fedb


https://carolineglick.com/ehud-baraks-complicated-position-in-israeli-politics-and-industry/


https://www.intelligenceonline.com/government-intelligence/2023/01/16/netanyahu-s-cabinet-pushes-for-changes-to-cyber-export-rules,109902045-art


https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/03/27/executive-order-on-prohibition-on-use-by-the-united-states-government-of-commercial-spyware-that-poses-risks-to-national-security/

