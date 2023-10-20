What REALLY Caused Israeli's Catastrophic Intelligence Failure | PATRICK BYRNE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PATRICK BYRNE: The MSM has the what and the why, but not the how. Let me tell you what really caused this catastrophic failure in Israeli intelligence last Saturday.As my regulars are aware, I have spent some time this year in Israel, in the technology and start-up community, pursuing a couple of blockchain investments. in that capacity, I have come to learn a thing or two about the Israeli cyber-warfare community and its political discontents.
Tune in here to hear me describe political events in that community over the last 2+ years, and how the real blame for this intelligence catastrophe should be placed with the machinations of the Biden Regime, and in particular, SoS Anthony Blinken, DNI Avril Haines, and Dan Shapiro.
FOR ADDITIONAL READING
https://www.ft.com/content/11cb394d-a13e-4826-b580-823b9367fedb
https://carolineglick.com/ehud-baraks-complicated-position-in-israeli-politics-and-industry/
https://www.intelligenceonline.com/government-intelligence/2023/01/16/netanyahu-s-cabinet-pushes-for-changes-to-cyber-export-rules,109902045-art
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/03/27/executive-order-on-prohibition-on-use-by-the-united-states-government-of-commercial-spyware-that-poses-risks-to-national-security/