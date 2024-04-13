InfoWars - Exclusive - New Revelations In FBI-CIA Plan To Destroy Alex Jones Released - 4-12-2024

In the wake of current CIA former FBI agent revelations that the agencies wanted to destroy Alex Jones that have rocked the internet. Alex covers the historical data and articles that show how the CIA, MSM and the FBI worked in lockstep to create a straw-man to demonize in the media and to "educate" the families to file lawsuits all in the name to stop a radio talk show host from Austin Texas

