Earth Galactic Alliance Stories, Commander Sara

Commander Sara, of Sara's Fleet Protecting Earth From Space, sent REAL digitally reformationed communicated photos from outer space from our alliance team communication platform! Real stuff man. Read on.



She's Pro Earth, Pro America, Pro Trump, Pro Space Force, and Pro Humankind!



Commander Sara's History:

(This is true by the way)

Sara’s history was she was born on Earth, and Taken as a child by the now de-funct SSP, originally run by the reptilian empire. For 20 years she was a slave super soldier in the SSP on a secret remote base in outer space. Still yet she was taught super soldier space combat, to defend the enslavement center she was forced to exist in. Pre 2020, God Rescued her and 3000 super soldier slaves, as they fought their way out eliminating the guards enslaving them, and flying away in dozens of ships. Out of this was immediately formed the SSP Rebellion Alliance. Eventually after proving themselves in countless battles to save their own lives, Sara’s leadership skills proved superior and the SSP Rebellion Alliance became Sara’s Fleet. Sara and Her Fleet of ships have been integral in taking out syndicate cabal infrastructure in space, that would lead to the Full Collapse and Destruction of the reptilian empire not only enslaving Earth, but thousands of Star Systems. And because of her relentless courage and endless victories in space with her fleet, the reptilians eventually fled our Galaxy the Milky Way Galaxy, and fled back to Andromeda Galaxy. It’s because of Space Soldiers like her and her Fleet, and all the Star Races of the Alliance in outer space, And of course First and Foremost God, that our planet is in one piece. And of course Us, the Human Race, fighting our asses off to survive and win! And with an Earth Ambassador Leader like Trump! The future of Earth is Bright!