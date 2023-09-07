The COVID Deception 2.0 Update Part 1 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The COVID-19 deception is coming back around again. The people who pushed this scam on us the first time have not been brought to justice. The perpetrators have not been removed from power, they seem to have gotten away with this genocidal crime. The courts have proven themselves corrupt or a complete fraud. The police have proven they will obey any orders, no matter how tyrannical. The hospitals have become murder machines, we know it, they know we know, but they will not stop. They see no reason to stop, so why not double down on this deadly scam?