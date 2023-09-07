The COVID Deception 2.0 Update Part 1 of 3

The COVID-19 deception is coming back around again. The people who pushed this scam on us the first time have not been brought to justice. The perpetrators have not been removed from power, they seem to have gotten away with this genocidal crime. The courts have proven themselves corrupt or a complete fraud. The police have proven they will obey any orders, no matter how tyrannical. The hospitals have become murder machines, we know it, they know we know, but they will not stop. They see no reason to stop, so why not double down on this deadly scam?





Satanism, The Climate Change Cult and The Deadly Vax Program are all aspects of the same group. All three programs devalue humans, aim to reduce the world population and will remove God given freedom of choice, from us, using lies, deception and force.





We have to withdraw consent. We have to adamantly refuse to participate in the COVID-19 theatre that provides us with no benefit and all harm.





Peaceful noncompliance is our way out, but if we miss this window, of being 'loud and clear', visible, and peaceful. History has shown us, this will become violent and bloody, furthermore we will be the targets. The unspeakable will happen to us or we will be forced to do the unspeakable first.





“Rebellion to tyrants, is obedience to God” – Benjamin Franklin.





