Countdown to Apocalypse: Hopi Blue Star Warns of Mass Extinction
117 views • 04/05/2024

History

May 18, 2022


The Hopi people have warned us that the world is headed for extinction. Based in the Arizona Desert, the Native American tribe of the Hopi has been prophesying about the fate of society for centuries, in Season 1, Episode 4, "Hopi Blue Star."


#CountdowntotheApocalypse


The HISTORY Channel® is the leading destination for award-winning original series and specials that connect viewers with history in an informative, immersive, and entertaining manner across all platforms. The network's all-original programming slate features a roster of hit series, premium documentaries, and scripted event programming.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bu_rSpmEcxw&pp=ygUEaG9waQ%3D%3D

arizonaprophecyhistoryapocalypsemass extinctiondesertcountdownhopiblue star
